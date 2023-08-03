HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 250.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Therapeutics is 9.35. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 250.85% from its latest reported closing price of 2.66.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Therapeutics. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 30.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPX is 0.21%, a decrease of 66.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 82,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 22,363K shares representing 17.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,250K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,775K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 34.03% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,004K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,939K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 79.88% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 5,514K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,333K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 33.36% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 4,621K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

