HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 430.11% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cocrystal Pharma is 9.86. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 430.11% from its latest reported closing price of 1.86.

The projected annual revenue for Cocrystal Pharma is 3MM, an increase of 433.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cocrystal Pharma. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3,000.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 191K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 125K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCP by 35.98% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 70K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 70K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 44K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCP by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs.

