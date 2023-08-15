HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Clene (CLNN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 804.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clene is 6.56. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 804.19% from its latest reported closing price of 0.73.

The projected annual revenue for Clene is 0MM, a decrease of 52.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clene. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 16.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNN is 0.07%, an increase of 1,264.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 356.62% to 17,238K shares. The put/call ratio of CLNN is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 5,938K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 5,000K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company.

Acuta Capital Partners holds 4,241K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,973K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

Worth Venture Partners holds 1,483K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company.

Clene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations located in North East, Maryland.

