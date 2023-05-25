HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Clene (CLNN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 806.27% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clene is 8.74. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 806.27% from its latest reported closing price of 0.96.
The projected annual revenue for Clene is 0MM, a decrease of 32.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clene. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNN is 0.01%, a decrease of 65.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 4,090K shares. The put/call ratio of CLNN is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Kepos Capital holds 887K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 592K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 315K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing an increase of 26.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 43.00% over the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 65.53% over the last quarter.
Laird Norton Trust Company holds 269K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Clene Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations located in North East, Maryland.
