HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 451.35% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ClearSign Technologies is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 451.35% from its latest reported closing price of 1.11.

The projected annual revenue for ClearSign Technologies is 5MM, an increase of 233.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in ClearSign Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLIR is 0.00%, an increase of 44.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.36% to 2,895K shares. The put/call ratio of CLIR is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 585K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 449K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 443K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 323K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLIR by 85.20% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 153K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLIR by 100.56% over the last quarter.

ClearSign Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. ClearSign's patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries.

