HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 353.33% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ClearSign Technologies is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 353.33% from its latest reported closing price of 1.35.

The projected annual revenue for ClearSign Technologies is 5MM, an increase of 273.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in ClearSign Technologies. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLIR is 0.00%, an increase of 72.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 2,748K shares. The put/call ratio of CLIR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 585K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 449K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLIR by 43.65% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 285K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing a decrease of 19.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLIR by 71.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 259K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 156K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLIR by 12.59% over the last quarter.

ClearSign Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. ClearSign's patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries.

Key filings for this company:

