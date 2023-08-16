HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 483.84% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clearside Biomedical is 5.78. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 483.84% from its latest reported closing price of 0.99.

The projected annual revenue for Clearside Biomedical is 2MM, an increase of 50.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearside Biomedical. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLSD is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 8,941K shares. The put/call ratio of CLSD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carmignac Gestion holds 2,400K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 698K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 530K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 337K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 36.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLSD by 14.35% over the last quarter.

Clearside Biomedical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside's proprietary SCS Microinjector® targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company's SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications.

