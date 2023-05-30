HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 456.36% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citius Pharmaceuticals is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 456.36% from its latest reported closing price of 1.10.

The projected annual revenue for Citius Pharmaceuticals is 137MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTXR is 0.00%, a decrease of 79.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 14,396K shares. The put/call ratio of CTXR is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,999K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,959K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 38.14% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,818K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,339K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 37.77% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 713K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 460K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 28.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care.

