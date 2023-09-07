HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 435.50% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cidara Therapeutics is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 435.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Cidara Therapeutics is 58MM, a decrease of 31.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cidara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDTX is 0.04%, a decrease of 17.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 26,958K shares. The put/call ratio of CDTX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 6,861K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,962K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,730K shares, representing a decrease of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 5.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,167K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alethea Capital Management holds 1,628K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,550K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 18.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Cidara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. isa is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company's portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara's proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California.

