HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 405.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cidara Therapeutics is 5.92. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 405.64% from its latest reported closing price of 1.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cidara Therapeutics is 58MM, a decrease of 30.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cidara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 24.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDTX is 0.04%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 27,631K shares. The put/call ratio of CDTX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 6,861K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,730K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares, representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 115.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,797K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alethea Capital Management holds 1,677K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,257K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDTX by 72.77% over the last quarter.

Cidara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. isa is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company's portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara's proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See all Cidara Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.