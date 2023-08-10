HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Chromadex (CDXC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 219.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chromadex is 5.27. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 219.60% from its latest reported closing price of 1.65.

The projected annual revenue for Chromadex is 87MM, an increase of 8.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chromadex. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDXC is 0.04%, an increase of 126.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 12,134K shares. The put/call ratio of CDXC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 2,549K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXC by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,281K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares, representing an increase of 22.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDXC by 8.85% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 1,296K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 743K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 557K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDXC by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Chromadex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®.

