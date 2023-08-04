HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Chimerix (CMRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 540.64% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chimerix is 7.43. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 540.64% from its latest reported closing price of 1.16.
The projected annual revenue for Chimerix is 6MM, a decrease of 83.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimerix. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 10.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRX is 0.03%, a decrease of 81.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 55,036K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Rubric Capital Management holds 7,337K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 60.59% over the last quarter.
Armistice Capital holds 3,276K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 42.76% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,904K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 31.97% over the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 2,669K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,808K shares, representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 39.38% over the last quarter.
Monaco Asset Management SAM holds 2,385K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 28.96% over the last quarter.
Chimerix Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The company's three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are BCV, ONC201 and DSTAT. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
