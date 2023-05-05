HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Chimerix (CMRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 556.14% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chimerix is 7.48. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 556.14% from its latest reported closing price of 1.14.

The projected annual revenue for Chimerix is 6MM, a decrease of 83.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 248 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimerix. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMRX is 0.14%, an increase of 411.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.27% to 54,886K shares. The put/call ratio of CMRX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 7,500K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,625K shares, representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 3,200K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares, representing an increase of 13.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,808K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 1.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,671K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Monaco Asset Management SAM holds 2,310K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMRX by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Chimerix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The company's three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are BCV, ONC201 and DSTAT. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

