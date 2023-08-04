HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,198.97% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Checkpoint Therapeutics is 30.40. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,198.97% from its latest reported closing price of 2.34.

The projected annual revenue for Checkpoint Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Checkpoint Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 90.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKPT is 0.12%, an increase of 408.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.76% to 930K shares. The put/call ratio of CKPT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Spotlight Asset Group holds 662K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 268K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ('Checkpoint') is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potential best-in-class anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including ongoing cohorts in locally advanced and metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma intended to support one or more applications for marketing approval. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor ('EGFR') inhibitor, as a potential new treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc.

