HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Check-Cap (CHEK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 440.91% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Check-Cap is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 440.91% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32.

The projected annual revenue for Check-Cap is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$4.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEK by 49.15% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 16K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 774.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEK by 98.94% over the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 9K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cvi Holdings holds 123K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 38K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHEK by 3.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Check-Cap. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 70.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHEK is 0.00%, a decrease of 88.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.11% to 327K shares.

Check-Cap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Check-Cap is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company aiming to redefine colorectal cancer (CRC) preventionthrough the introduction of C-Scan®, thefirst and onlypatient-friendly preparation-freescreening test to detect polypsbeforethey may transform into cancer. The Company'sdisruptivecapsule-basedscreening technology aims to significantly increasescreening adherenceworldwide and help millions of people tostay healthy through preventive CRC screening. C-Scan uses an ultra-low dose X-ray capsule, an integrated positioning, control and recording system, as well as proprietary software to generate a 3D map of the inner lining of the colon. C-Scan is non-invasive and requires no preparation or sedation, allowing the patients to continue their daily routine with no interruption as the capsule is propelled through the gastrointestinal tract by natural motility.

