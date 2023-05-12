HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Century Therapeutics (IPSC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 456.91% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Therapeutics is 18.77. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 456.91% from its latest reported closing price of 3.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Century Therapeutics is 9MM, an increase of 60.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPSC is 0.02%, a decrease of 48.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.39% to 19,861K shares. The put/call ratio of IPSC is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Casdin Capital holds 3,206K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,304K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,205K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,234K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 56.94% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,165K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 66.20% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,149K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 67.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPSC by 47.52% over the last quarter.

Century Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Therapeutics, Inc. specializes in adult stem cells to develop curative cell therapy products for cancer that overcome the limitations of first generation cell therapies as well as provides testing and research services.

See all Century Therapeutics regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.