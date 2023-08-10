HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.35% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is 66.64. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 118.35% from its latest reported closing price of 30.52.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 56.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.18%, a decrease of 23.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 53,798K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,182K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares, representing a decrease of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 28.22% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,084K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,268K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing an increase of 31.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,880K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,800K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

