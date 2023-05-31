HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.04% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is 67.66. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 113.04% from its latest reported closing price of 31.76.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 54.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.20%, a decrease of 12.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 54,603K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,182K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares, representing a decrease of 11.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 89.87% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,084K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 2,268K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing an increase of 31.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,880K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,977K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,800K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

Key filings for this company:

