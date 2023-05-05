HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is 67.83. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 115.40% from its latest reported closing price of 31.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is 1MM, a decrease of 54.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLDX is 0.24%, an increase of 29.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 53,534K shares. The put/call ratio of CLDX is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,648K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares, representing an increase of 33.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 125.20% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,084K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,075K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,977K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 66.56% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 1,800K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

See all Celldex Therapeutics regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.