HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.12% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 22.85. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 52.12% from its latest reported closing price of 15.02.
The projected annual revenue for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 253MM, a decrease of 16.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRX is 0.18%, a decrease of 9.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.44% to 96,457K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 10,355K shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,884K shares, representing an increase of 43.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 68.94% over the last quarter.
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,983K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 14.76% over the last quarter.
XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,309K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,755K shares, representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 0.89% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,068K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,020K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 16.39% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,093K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares, representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 12.37% over the last quarter.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) and other neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Catalyst's New Drug Application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ('FDA'), and Firdapse is now commercially available in the United States. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, recently approved the use of Firdapse® (amifampridine) for the treatment of patients in Canada with LEMS.
