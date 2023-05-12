HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.06% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 22.08. The forecasts range from a low of 16.41 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.06% from its latest reported closing price of 14.15.

The projected annual revenue for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is 253MM, a decrease of 1.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRX is 0.20%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 95,974K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,095K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,925K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 35.12% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 5,884K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,896K shares, representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 81.19% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,755K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,437K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 32.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,020K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 49.17% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,314K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares, representing an increase of 37.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRX by 117.87% over the last quarter.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) and other neurological and neuromuscular disorders. Catalyst's New Drug Application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ('FDA'), and Firdapse is now commercially available in the United States. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, recently approved the use of Firdapse® (amifampridine) for the treatment of patients in Canada with LEMS.

