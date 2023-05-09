HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Cassava Sciences (SAVA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 270.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cassava Sciences is 85.68. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 270.59% from its latest reported closing price of 23.12.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cassava Sciences is 51MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cassava Sciences. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAVA is 0.13%, a decrease of 9.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 11,983K shares. The put/call ratio of SAVA is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,233K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 31.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 877K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 32.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 709K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 32.37% over the last quarter.

Gallacher Capital Management holds 589K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 516K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAVA by 31.72% over the last quarter.

Cassava Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cassava Sciences' mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer's disease.

See all Cassava Sciences regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.