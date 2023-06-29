HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Carisma Therapeutics (CARM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 29, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.36% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carisma Therapeutics is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from its latest reported closing price of 8.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carisma Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carisma Therapeutics. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 2,750.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of CARM is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trustees Of The University Of Pennsylvania holds 2,183K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company.

Tpg Gp A holds 1,684K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company.

BML Capital Management holds 411K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 341K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 134K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

Carisma Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sesen Bio, Inc. is a late-stage clinical company advancing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company's lead program, Vicineum™, also known as VB4-845, is currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial for the treatment of high-risk, BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In December 2020, the Company completed the BLA submission for Vicineum to the FDA. Sesen Bio retains worldwide rights to Vicineum with the exception of Greater China and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), for which the Company has partnered with Qilu Pharmaceutical and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, respectively, for commercialization. Vicineum is a locally administered targeted fusion protein composed of an anti-EpCAM antibody fragment tethered to a truncated form of Pseudomonas Exotoxin A for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.