HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 131.47% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capricor Therapeutics is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 131.47% from its latest reported closing price of 6.61.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Capricor Therapeutics is 17MM, an increase of 82.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capricor Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAPR is 0.00%, a decrease of 65.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.37% to 2,646K shares. The put/call ratio of CAPR is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 767K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 232K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 3.75% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 114K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 106K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 59.55% over the last quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat or prevent a variety of disorders. We are now developing two potential vaccines for COVID-19 as part of our exosome platform.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.