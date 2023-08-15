HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Canoo Inc - (GOEV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Canoo Inc - (NASDAQ:GOEV) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 626.00% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canoo Inc - is 3.70. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 626.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.51.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Canoo Inc - is 312MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.
- For more in-depth coverage of Canoo Inc -, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canoo Inc -. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOEV is 0.19%, an increase of 979.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.94% to 95,139K shares. The put/call ratio of GOEV is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Infini Capital Management holds 16,740K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,189K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,177K shares, representing an increase of 38.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 20.99% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 6,298K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares, representing an increase of 36.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 22.58% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,062K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,794K shares, representing an increase of 37.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 11.41% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,583K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,380K shares, representing a decrease of 39.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 63.42% over the last quarter.
Canoo Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.
Additional reading:
- SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT
- REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT
- VOTING AGREEMENT
- SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT
- REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.