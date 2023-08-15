HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Canoo Inc - (GOEV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Canoo Inc - (NASDAQ:GOEV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 626.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canoo Inc - is 3.70. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 626.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.51.

The projected annual revenue for Canoo Inc - is 312MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canoo Inc -. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOEV is 0.19%, an increase of 979.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.94% to 95,139K shares. The put/call ratio of GOEV is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Infini Capital Management holds 16,740K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,189K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,177K shares, representing an increase of 38.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 20.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,298K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares, representing an increase of 36.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 22.58% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,062K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,794K shares, representing an increase of 37.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 11.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,583K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,380K shares, representing a decrease of 39.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 63.42% over the last quarter.

Canoo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

