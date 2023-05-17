HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Canoo Inc - (GOEV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Canoo Inc - (NASDAQ:GOEV) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 543.57% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canoo Inc - is 3.99. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 543.57% from its latest reported closing price of 0.62.
The projected annual revenue for Canoo Inc - is 312MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.47.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canoo Inc -. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 10.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOEV is 0.18%, an increase of 391.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.43% to 98,970K shares. The put/call ratio of GOEV is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Infini Capital Management holds 16,740K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,177K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,896K shares, representing an increase of 27.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 15.98% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,380K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares, representing an increase of 23.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 20.29% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 6,298K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares, representing an increase of 36.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOEV by 22.58% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 4,259K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Canoo Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.
