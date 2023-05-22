HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 640.64% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Candel Therapeutics is 11.63. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 640.64% from its latest reported closing price of 1.57.

The projected annual revenue for Candel Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 45.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Candel Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADL is 0.05%, an increase of 364.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.97% to 6,012K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northpond Ventures holds 1,935K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,125K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 812K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 716K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 738K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 7.47% over the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 401K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Candel Therapeutics Background Information

Candel is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping patients fight cancer with oncolytic viral immunotherapies. Candel’s engineered viruses are designed to induce immunogenic cell death through direct viral-mediated cytotoxicity in cancer cells, thus releasing tumor neo-antigens and creating a pro-inflammatory microenvironment at the site of injection. Candel has established two oncolytic viral immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) constructs. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform, and CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform.

