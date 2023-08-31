HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Canaan Inc - ADR (CAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.65% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canaan Inc - ADR is 5.44. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 170.65% from its latest reported closing price of 2.01.

The projected annual revenue for Canaan Inc - ADR is 572MM, an increase of 32.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canaan Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAN is 0.30%, a decrease of 14.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.23% to 35,432K shares. The put/call ratio of CAN is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 2,909K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares, representing an increase of 37.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,899K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing an increase of 52.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 1,582.37% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 2,226K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing an increase of 87.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 469.14% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,204K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,078K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canaan Creative, known simply as Canaan, is a China-based computer hardware manufacturer. Established in 2013 by N.G. Zhang, Canaan specializes in Blockchain servers and ASIC microprocessors for use in bitcoin mining.

