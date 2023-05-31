HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Canaan Inc - ADR (CAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.65% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canaan Inc - ADR is 5.44. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 170.65% from its latest reported closing price of 2.01.

The projected annual revenue for Canaan Inc - ADR is 572MM, a decrease of 86.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canaan Inc - ADR. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 8.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAN is 0.35%, a decrease of 7.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 29,718K shares. The put/call ratio of CAN is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,204K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,078K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 11.80% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 1,834K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares, representing a decrease of 13.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 1,815K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 2.36% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,495K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 34.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 58.69% over the last quarter.

Canaan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canaan Creative, known simply as Canaan, is a China-based computer hardware manufacturer. Established in 2013 by N.G. Zhang, Canaan specializes in Blockchain servers and ASIC microprocessors for use in bitcoin mining.

