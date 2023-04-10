HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cabaletta Bio is $14.45. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 83.84% from its latest reported closing price of $7.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cabaletta Bio is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 163K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing a decrease of 320.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 226.91% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAS - Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MASCX - Victory Munder Small Cap Growth Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabaletta Bio. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABA is 0.41%, an increase of 3,885.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 86.89% to 23,240K shares. The put/call ratio of CABA is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cabaletta Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta's proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. The Company's lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis.

See all Cabaletta Bio regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.