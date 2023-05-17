HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates BTCS (BTCS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.78% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BTCS is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 148.78% from its latest reported closing price of 1.23.

The projected annual revenue for BTCS is 1MM, a decrease of 0.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in BTCS. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTCS is 0.08%, a decrease of 5.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.85% to 532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 280K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTCS by 59.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 64K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 39K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTCS by 34.82% over the last quarter.

Mission Wealth Management holds 24K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BTCS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) operates as an online retailer that sells various types of merchandise for virtual currencies. The Company offers transaction verification, secured information, digital currency ecosystem, display up-to-date inventory, and management of digital currency wallets services.

