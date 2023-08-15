HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Broadwind (BWEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadwind is 8.92. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 140.57% from its latest reported closing price of 3.71.

The projected annual revenue for Broadwind is 198MM, an increase of 7.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadwind. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 24.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWEN is 0.04%, an increase of 22.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.23% to 7,920K shares. The put/call ratio of BWEN is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 1,282K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 992K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWEN by 9.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 689K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 44.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWEN by 254.61% over the last quarter.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 618K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing an increase of 81.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWEN by 829.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 376K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 55.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWEN by 404.91% over the last quarter.

Broadwind Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadwind is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., its talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments-quicker, easier and smarter.

