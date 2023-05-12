HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Broadwind (BWEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadwind is 8.92. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 104.94% from its latest reported closing price of 4.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Broadwind is 198MM, an increase of 7.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadwind. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWEN is 0.01%, a decrease of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.89% to 4,566K shares. The put/call ratio of BWEN is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 1,282K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares, representing a decrease of 25.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWEN by 23.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 243K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWEN by 42.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 221K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 48.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWEN by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Essex Investment Management Co holds 207K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing a decrease of 78.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWEN by 112,041.93% over the last quarter.

Broadwind Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadwind is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., its talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments-quicker, easier and smarter.

See all Broadwind regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.