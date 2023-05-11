HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Boxlight Corporation - (BOXL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Boxlight Corporation - (NASDAQ:BOXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 368.50% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boxlight Corporation - is 1.78. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $2.10. The average price target represents an increase of 368.50% from its latest reported closing price of 0.38.

The projected annual revenue for Boxlight Corporation - is 262MM, an increase of 17.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boxlight Corporation -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOXL is 0.01%, a decrease of 28.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.36% to 10,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,609K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,670K shares, representing a decrease of 117.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOXL by 76.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,500K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 718K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOXL by 52.77% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 702K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOXL by 51.62% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 550K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 88.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOXL by 321.01% over the last quarter.

Boxlight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boxlight Corporation is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services.

