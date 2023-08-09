HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Blink Charging (BLNK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 180.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blink Charging is 17.34. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 180.58% from its latest reported closing price of 6.18.

The projected annual revenue for Blink Charging is 97MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blink Charging. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLNK is 0.04%, a decrease of 64.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.85% to 21,862K shares. The put/call ratio of BLNK is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,543K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares, representing an increase of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,263K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 24.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 90.75% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 1,171K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 42,909.52% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,164K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 918K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLNK by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Blink Charging Co. is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company's charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging's principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network ('Blink Network'), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

