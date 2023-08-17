HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Bit Digital (BTBT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bit Digital is 4.66. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.46. The average price target represents an increase of 50.75% from its latest reported closing price of 3.09.

The projected annual revenue for Bit Digital is 34MM, an increase of 0.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bit Digital. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 33.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTBT is 0.30%, a decrease of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.81% to 15,642K shares. The put/call ratio of BTBT is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,539K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares, representing a decrease of 26.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 13.05% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 1,370K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares, representing a decrease of 34.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 62.35% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 1,252K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 47.68% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,199K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing a decrease of 33.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 90.33% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 1,019K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing a decrease of 22.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 92.96% over the last quarter.

Bit Digital Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Bit Digital Inc. is the Bitcoin company dedicated to integrating resources globally for bitcoin and bitcoin mining. It commenced bitcoin mining in early 2020 and currently operates 2,253.5 PH/S of Bitcoin Hash Rate across the entire Bitcoin network, making it one of the largest bitcoin mining companies listed on NASDAQ.

