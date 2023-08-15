HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,554.57% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biora Therapeutics is 84.15. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2,554.57% from its latest reported closing price of 3.17.

The projected annual revenue for Biora Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biora Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOR is 0.07%, an increase of 97.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.14% to 2,396K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Athyrium Capital Management holds 1,694K shares representing 12.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,876K shares, representing a decrease of 2,400.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOR by 22.32% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares, representing a decrease of 2,254.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOR by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 44K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,102K shares, representing a decrease of 2,400.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOR by 32.33% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 42K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Biora Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

