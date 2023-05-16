HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,411.94% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biora Therapeutics is 84.15. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2,411.94% from its latest reported closing price of 3.35.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biora Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biora Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 18.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOR is 0.02%, a decrease of 29.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.95% to 1,359K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,876K shares representing 32.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,858K shares representing 15.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,855K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOR by 73.79% over the last quarter.

Athyrium Capital Management holds 1,694K shares representing 14.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,362K shares, representing a decrease of 2,400.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIOR by 28.28% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 432K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 72K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biora Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.