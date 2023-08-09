HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates BiomX (PHGE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of BiomX (AMEX:PHGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,480.08% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BiomX is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1,480.08% from its latest reported closing price of 0.42.

The projected annual revenue for BiomX is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in BiomX. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHGE is 0.02%, an increase of 65.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 6,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,161K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing an increase of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHGE by 88.38% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,133K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 608K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares, representing a decrease of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHGE by 180.58% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 196K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 78.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHGE by 228.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 78K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 49.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHGE by 232.56% over the last quarter.

BiomX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

