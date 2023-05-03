HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biomea Fusion is 42.16. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 45.38% from its latest reported closing price of 29.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biomea Fusion is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomea Fusion. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 16.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMEA is 0.10%, a decrease of 22.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 15,552K shares. The put/call ratio of BMEA is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cormorant Asset Management holds 3,171K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,757K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 20.07% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,105K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 799K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 731K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biomea Fusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuseS on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion serves customers in the United States.

See all Biomea Fusion regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.