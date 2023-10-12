HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates BioCardia (BCDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 716.00% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioCardia is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 716.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.50.

The projected annual revenue for BioCardia is 0MM, a decrease of 91.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioCardia. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCDA is 0.03%, an increase of 12.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.23% to 1,720K shares. The put/call ratio of BCDA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 343K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 329K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDA by 17.20% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 189K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 145K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 33.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDA by 85.25% over the last quarter.

Lynwood Capital Management holds 129K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company.

BioCardia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and respiratory disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia, and acute myocardial infarction.

