HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates BioCardia (BCDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 598.63% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioCardia is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 598.63% from its latest reported closing price of 1.10.

The projected annual revenue for BioCardia is 0MM, a decrease of 97.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioCardia. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCDA is 0.03%, a decrease of 26.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.30% to 2,184K shares. The put/call ratio of BCDA is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 509K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing a decrease of 16.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCDA by 28.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 329K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 189K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 126K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 16.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCDA by 30.92% over the last quarter.

BioCardia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and respiratory disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia, and acute myocardial infarction.

