HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates BioCardia (BCDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 284.42% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioCardia is 7.65. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 284.42% from its latest reported closing price of 1.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BioCardia is 0MM, a decrease of 97.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioCardia. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCDA is 0.04%, an increase of 67.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.37% to 2,432K shares. The put/call ratio of BCDA is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 595K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 329K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 189K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDA by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 146K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

BioCardia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and respiratory disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia, and acute myocardial infarction.

See all BioCardia regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.