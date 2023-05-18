HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellerophon Therapeutics is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 170.20% from its latest reported closing price of 10.57.

The projected annual revenue for Bellerophon Therapeutics is 5MM, a decrease of 18.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellerophon Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLPH is 0.04%, an increase of 1,792.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 269.40% to 3,642K shares. The put/call ratio of BLPH is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 930K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company.

Tang Capital Management holds 894K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company.

Wells Fargo holds 200K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 195.20% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 170K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 739.17% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system.

Key filings for this company:

