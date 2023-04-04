HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Bellerophon Therapeutics with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 179.53% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bellerophon Therapeutics is $24.99. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 179.53% from its latest reported closing price of $8.94.

The projected annual revenue for Bellerophon Therapeutics is $5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.80.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 191K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 27.35% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 172K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing a decrease of 14.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 29.95% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 20.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 64K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 24.66% over the last quarter.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds 44K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLPH by 5.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bellerophon Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 31.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLPH is 0.00%, a decrease of 20.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.68% to 999K shares.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system.

