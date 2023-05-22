HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Beam Global (BEEM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.41% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beam Global is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 129.41% from its latest reported closing price of 11.56.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Global is 46MM, an increase of 46.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Global. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEEM is 0.03%, a decrease of 37.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 2,181K shares. The put/call ratio of BEEM is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 296K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 232K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing a decrease of 70.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEM by 13.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 214K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEEM by 20.03% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEEM by 31.88% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 121K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEEM by 60.95% over the last quarter.

Beam Global Background Information

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

