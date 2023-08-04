HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.51% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bausch + Lomb is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 13.51% from its latest reported closing price of 18.87.

The projected annual revenue for Bausch + Lomb is 3,940MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bausch + Lomb. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 16.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLCO is 0.37%, a decrease of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.41% to 46,111K shares. The put/call ratio of BLCO is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldentree Asset Management holds 6,102K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,328K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 26.35% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 5,580K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares, representing an increase of 24.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 13.95% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 3,500K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,824K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,624K shares, representing a decrease of 28.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLCO by 52.58% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,491K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

