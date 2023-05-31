HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4,124.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aytu BioPharma is 71.40. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4,124.85% from its latest reported closing price of 1.69.

The projected annual revenue for Aytu BioPharma is 112MM, an increase of 7.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aytu BioPharma. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 84.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYTU is 0.00%, a decrease of 98.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.80% to 16K shares. The put/call ratio of AYTU is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 339K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYTU by 1.33% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 178K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYTU by 7.62% over the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYTU by 4.72% over the last quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. Aytu currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The portfolio includes Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or 'Low T'), ZolpiMist®, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup, Karbinal® ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu also distributes a COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid antibody test and a rapid COVID-19 antigen test. These tests are used separately in the rapid, qualitative diagnostic assessment of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Additionally, Aytu has licensed worldwide rights to develop the Healight™ technology platform. Healight is an investigational medical device being studied as a prospective treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

