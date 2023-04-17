HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.98% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is $109.14. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 54.98% from its latest reported closing price of $70.42.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is $191MM, an increase of 281.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ProShare Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 13.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 83.34% over the last quarter.

Pathstone Family Office holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SECAX - SIIT Small Cap II Fund - holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 84K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 41.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 193.49% over the last quarter.

VFMO - Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 56.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 102.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 11.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.48%, an increase of 45.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.05% to 31,407K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Axsome Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for which there are limited treatment options. For the many people facing unsatisfactory treatments for CNS disorders, Axsome accelerates the invention and adoption of life-changing medicines. Axsome's core CNS product candidate portfolio includes five clinical-stage candidates, AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14. AXS-05 is being developed for major depressive disorder (MDD), Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation, and as a treatment for smoking cessation. AXS-07 is being developed for the acute treatment of migraine. AXS-12 is being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-14 is being developed for fibromyalgia. AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12, and AXS-14 are investigational drug products not approved by the FDA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

