HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. reiterated coverage of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.67% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 72.67% from its latest reported closing price of 8.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is 139MM, a decrease of 12.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 313 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUPH is 0.07%, a decrease of 19.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 54,508K shares. The put/call ratio of AUPH is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 4,692K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,172K shares, representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 0.19% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,970K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,072K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,894K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,744K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 43.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 406.01% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,530K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUPH by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.